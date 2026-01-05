Many would like to emulate our success, but no one has succeeded - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. I think that our victory in the Second Karabakh War shifted very large layers, both in terms of politics and character, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with local television channels on January 5, Trend reports.

"Many would probably like to emulate our success, but no one has succeeded,” the head of state emphasized.

The head of state noted: “I hope that those who are still fighting today will understand this: war is the worst thing that can happen to a country and to a person. I am saying this with full responsibility. It is the worst thing. The best thing is peace. But in order to have peace, you must be strong, and therefore we will continue to work in this direction.”