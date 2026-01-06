Iran wraps up installation of ring-shaped blocks at its Bushehr NPP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. The installation of the third ring-shaped blocks (rings) of the inner protective cover of the reactor building at Unit 2 of Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) has been completed, Trend reports via the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI).

The ring-shaped blocks are currently being connected and welded. After the connection of the ring-shaped blocks is completed in the coming months, concreting work will be carried out in the block.

The third ring-shaped block of the inner protective cover of the reactor building at Unit 2 of the Bushehr NPP consists of 12 parts. These blocks were safely installed within four weeks, despite unfavorable weather conditions, including precipitation and strong winds.

Thus, the height of the protective cover of the reactor building of Unit 2 has increased by 14 meters to 40 meters. The passage for transferring equipment and supplies to the reactor building is located in this block. Considering that their weight is 140 tons compared to the other parts (average 60 tons), these blocks (rings) were installed with special safety rules.

According to the program, the fourth block (ring) of the inner protective coating of the reactor building of the Bushehr NPP will be installed in 2026.

The construction of blocks 2 and 3 of the Bushehr NPP began in 2017 on an area of ​​50 hectares. If these blocks are put into operation, each of them will have the potential to produce 1,057 megawatts of electricity. The commissioning of these two blocks will save 10 million barrels of crude oil or 1.6 billion cubic meters of gas per year and prevent the release of seven million tons of polluting gases into the environment.

Electricity production at the Bushehr NPP from 2013 to March 20, 2025, amounted to 72.4 million kilowatt hours.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel