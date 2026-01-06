ADB announces senior leadership appointments across safeguards, sectors and regions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has announced several senior management appointments, strengthening leadership across safeguards, sector operations and regional departments as the lender advances its development agenda in Asia and the Pacific, Trend reports via the Bank.

ADB appointed Bruce Dunn as Head of its Office of Safeguards, where he will lead the implementation of the bank’s new Environmental and Social Framework. In the role, Dunn will advise ADB management and operational departments on compliance, supporting the delivery of development solutions aligned with high environmental and social standards.

Winfried Wicklein was named Director General of Sectors Department 2, overseeing operations in agriculture, food, nature, rural development, water, urban development and digital sectors. He will also support ADB’s efforts to strengthen development expertise, innovation, and knowledge sharing.

ADB also appointed Nianshan Zhang as Director General for its Southeast Asia Department. Zhang will lead the bank’s strategic engagement in Southeast Asia, overseeing sovereign, nonsovereign and advisory operations across Cambodia, Indonesia, the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Thailand, Timor-Leste and Viet Nam, including support for the ASEAN Presidency in 2026.

In the Pacific, Azusa Sato was appointed Regional Director of ADB’s Pacific Subregional Office, based in Suva, Fiji. Sato will manage seven country offices, lead engagement with members and partners, oversee implementation of ADB’s country partnership strategy for Fiji, and contribute to the development of ADB’s Pacific Approach 2025–2030.

Founded in 1966, ADB is a multilateral development bank owned by 69 members, including 50 from the Asia-Pacific region, supporting inclusive, resilient and sustainable growth through financing, policy advice and partnerships.