Turkish exports and imports show growth under Special Trade System in 11M2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. Turkish exports and imports calculated under the Special Trade System showed growth during the first 11 months of 2025, Trend reports, citing data from Turkish Statistical Institute.

In comparison with the same period in 2024, export value in January-November 2025 rose by 3.9%, reaching $224.632 billion. Meanwhile, the imports amounted for $310.283 billion, which is 6.6% higher than the indicators of January-November 2024.

In addition, foreign trade deficit increased by 14.7%, and accounted for $85.651 billion.

The data for November 2025 alone reveals that there was a slight increase in exports (+0.4%), being a total of $20.630 billion, while import value rose by 3.6% (a total of $29.491 billion).

Because imports expanded at a significantly higher pace than exports, the gap between the two widened. As a result, the foreign trade deficit increased by 12%, reaching $8.861 billion in November 2025.