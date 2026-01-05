We are working on establishing joint ventures with China, and work in this area has already begun - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. The signing of two documents between Azerbaijan and China - first on strategic partnership, and later on comprehensive strategic partnership - within one year has given a significant boost to bilateral economic relations, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during an interview with local television channels on January 5, Trend reports.

Highlighting that the volume of trade between the two countries has exceeded 4 billion dollars, President Ilham Aliyev noted that Chinese companies have actively begun investing in renewable energy, transportation, and other sectors in Azerbaijan.

Stating that Azerbaijan is a priority partner for China in this region, the head of state noted that military-technical cooperation has begun within the framework of the political agreements reached. “Part of this cooperation was demonstrated at the military parade, but this is only the beginning. We see great mutual interest in this matter. In addition, not limiting ourselves to acquiring military equipment, we are working on establishing joint ventures, and work in this area has already begun,” President Ilham Aliyev emphasized.