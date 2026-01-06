Halliburton launches new directional drill bit to improve durability and well efficiency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. Halliburton has launched the HyperSteer™ MX directional drill bit, a shankless matrix-body bit designed to improve durability and enhance directional control in drilling operations, the company said, Trend reports.

The new bit is engineered to deliver longer drilling runs and reduce the number of trips required, helping lower well construction time and costs. It is designed to resist erosion and abrasion and to operate reliably in high-flow, abrasive environments, Halliburton added.

According to the company, the HyperSteer™ MX utilizes advanced matrix materials to extend bit life and improve operational efficiency, while offering precise steerability across vertical, curve and lateral well sections. The design aims to reduce exposure to unplanned events while maintaining directional accuracy under demanding conditions.

The HyperSteer™ MX expands Halliburton’s existing HyperSteer™ portfolio and reflects the company’s focus on developing engineered solutions to maximize asset value.

Founded in 1919, Halliburton is one of the world’s largest providers of products and services to the energy industry, supplying technologies and services across the full life cycle of oil and gas assets.