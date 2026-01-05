We have preserved our language throughout all stages of our history - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. We have preserved our language throughout all stages of our history, and the Azerbaijani language we speak today is no different from the Azerbaijani language spoken by our great-grandfathers, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with local television channels on January 5, Trend reports.

"This is a great achievement. I do believe that the greatness of our people lies in the fact that we have not been influenced by other languages.

It is also true that some words entered our lexicon during the Soviet era. I do not mean words from the international lexicon. But in principle, during the period of independence, we were able to cleanse ourselves of them,” the head of state added.