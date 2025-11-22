Iran expands its passenger aircraft fleet for this year
Iran has expanded its passenger aircraft fleet by nearly 35 planes under the current government, bringing the total to around 210, with plans to reach 220 by the end of the year.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy