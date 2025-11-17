IMF experts to assess Lithuania's economic landscape in upcoming visit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. A mission from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), led by Chief for Lithuania Kazuko Shirono, will visit Lithuania on November 17–21 to assess the country’s economic situation, Trend reports via the Ministry of Finance of Lithuania.

IMF experts will examine fiscal policy, taxation, social protection, state budget planning and implementation, the condition of the financial sector, and other key areas.

“We value our constructive cooperation with IMF experts. Their insights are extremely important as we work to identify timely solutions and ensure sustainable economic growth in Lithuania. It will be especially useful to hear their perspective on our country’s current situation and strategic priorities in the context of budget planning and adoption,” said Minister of Finance Kristupas Vaitiekūnas.

The IMF conducts regular consultations with member countries and provides recommendations to help achieve or maintain financial stability.

Lithuania works closely with the Fund across all areas of its mandate. During the visit, IMF representatives will also meet with officials from the Office of the President, the Bank of Lithuania, the National Audit Office, the national development bank ILTE, as well as other state institutions, social partners, and representatives of the private sector.