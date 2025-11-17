Uzeyir Hajibeyli's operetta met with great enthusiasm in Turkmenistan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17.​ According to the information provided by the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Turkmenistan, a performance of the same name, based on the operetta "Husband and Wife" by the prominent Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli, was staged in the Turkmen language at the Main Drama Theatre named after the Great Saparmyrat Turkmenbashy in Ashgabat, Trend reports.

Originally written in 1909 and regarded as the first operetta of the East, this work was met with great interest and applause by the audience on the Ashgabat stage.

Members of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Turkmenistan, along with their families, attended the performance and later met with the cast, presenting the artists with bouquets in appreciation.

Uzeyir Hajibeyli’s legacy holds a distinguished place in Turkmenistan’s cultural landscape. In addition to “Husband and wife,” the composer’s celebrated operetta “Arshin mal alan” continues to be successfully staged across various theatres in Ashgabat, consistently earning high praise from both local and international audiences.

