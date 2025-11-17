TAP outlines conditions for potential upgrading of metering station in Albania (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. Transforming the metering station in Bilisht (ACS02), Albania, into a compressor station is a potential project that could be implemented only if the results of a Market Test trigger a new step of expansion up to doubling of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline’s (TAP) capacity, TAP AG consortium told Trend.



"TAP's long-term capacity, which currently stands at approximately 10 billion cubic meters per year (bcm/a), can be expanded in steps to reach around 20 bcm/a through a Market Test - a regulated procedure conducted every two years to assess market demand for expanding the pipeline's long-term capacity. If a new expansion step, up to doubling of TAP's capacity, is confirmed as a result of a Market Test, the compression capacity in Albania will need to be increased. In this context, the ACS02 facility in Bilisht, Albania, which currently operates as a metering station, would have to be upgraded to function as a compressor station," the consortium explained.



TAP AG noted that currently, two Market Tests are ongoing: the binding phase of the 2023 Market Test and the non-binding phase of the 2025 Market Test.



"Any additional level of expansion would be triggered only if the market expresses sufficient long-term capacity demand during these processes. The aggregated binding capacity requests potentially received during the Market Tests must pass an Economic Viability Test (EVT) before an investment decision is made. If a new expansion step, up to doubling of TAP's capacity, is confirmed as a result of a positive Market Test, TAP's Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) would need to be amended. As part of the ESIA amendment process, local residents and interested stakeholders have been invited to participate in a public hearing on 5 December in the Devolli Municipality area, which will provide information on the potential project and offer an opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback. The public hearing is organised in cooperation with the Devolli Municipality, in line with Albanian legislation and TAP's commitment to transparent stakeholder engagement.



TAP AG noted that if this project is taken forward, the proposed compressor station ACS02 would be required to raise gas pressure within the existing pipeline system and allow an increase in annual throughput of natural gas from the current 10 bcm/a to up to 20 bcm/a.



"The existing metering station would be converted from its current configuration to a compressor station through the installation of up to four 35 MW electric-driven compressors, together with associated air coolers, providing a total installed power of up to 140 MWe.



The current environmental approvals in Albania already foresaw ACS02 to be transformed to compressor station with gas turbine driven compressors. The updated proposal for the expanded capacity now considers replacing the solution of gas turbines with fully electrified units. This change would require installing a high-voltage electrical substation and connecting to Albania's national relevant power grid. The electrified station would avoid CO2 emissions compared to the original design and ensure alignment with energy transition objectives and climate goals," said the consortium.



On December 31, 2020 TAP started transporting first gas. TAP’s annual capacity is 10 billion cubic meters with the possibility of expansion to 20 billion cubic meters.

The increase of TAP supplies by an additional 1.2 billion cubic meters by 2026 was approved in January 2024. Work is currently underway to organize gas supplies to Albania via TAP starting in 2026.