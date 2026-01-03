U.S. armed forces conducted extraordinary military operation in capital of Venezuela - Trump

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3. U.S. armed forces conducted an extraordinary military operation in the capital of Venezuela, said U.S. President Donald Trump during today's press conference, Trend reports.

"Overwhelming American military power, air, land, and sea was used to launch a spectacular assault, and it was an assault like people have not seen since World War II. It was a force against a heavily fortified military fortress in the heart of Caracas to bring outlaw dictator Nicolas Maduro to justice," he stated.

Trump emphasized that this was one of the most stunning, effective, and powerful displays of American military might and competence in American history.

"No nation in the world could achieve what America achieved yesterday or, frankly, in just a short period of time. All Venezuelan military capacities were rendered powerless as the men and women of our military, working with U.S. law enforcement, successfully captured Maduro in the dead of night. It was dark. The lights of Caracas were largely turned off due to a certain expertise that we have. It was dark and it was deadly. But captured along with his wife, Celia Flores, both of whom now face American justice, Maduro and Flores have been indicted for their campaign of deadly narco-terrorism against the United States and its citizens," he added.