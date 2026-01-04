Azerbaijan, Türkiye sign 15-year gas supply agreement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4. Azerbaijan and Türkiye signed a new agreement for the supply of 33 billion cubic meters of natural gas, Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar announced, Trend reports.

According to Bayraktar, gas supplies from the Absheron field in the Caspian Sea will be supplied over a 15-year period at a rate of 2.25 billion cubic meters per year. The agreement is set to enter into force in 2029 and will remain valid until 2040s.

The natural gas will be delivered to Türkiye via the Baku–Tbilisi–Erzurum pipeline, utilizing existing infrastructure.