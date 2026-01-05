Major review shaping Kazakhstan’s transport sector in 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. The year 2025 proved to be a dynamic period for Kazakhstan’s transport sector. While the country continued its large-scale modernization, the focus remained on expanding infrastructure, increasing transit capacity, and integrating more deeply into international transport and logistics chains. Significant developments were observed across railway, road, port, and aviation transport, driven by government initiatives, private investment, and international cooperation.

1. Railway Transport

Railway transport continued to be a strategic priority for Kazakhstan in 2025. The sector’s development is crucial not only for national connectivity but also for enhancing the country’s role as a transit hub between Europe and Asia.

On 30 September 2025, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev officially launched the second railway track on the Dostyk–Moyynty line, connecting Kazakhstan with China via the Alashankou border crossing. The new section will allow freight volumes to increase fivefold and significantly reduce delivery times for export cargo. This milestone strengthens Kazakhstan’s position within the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) and provides momentum for further development of the Trans-Kazakhstan railway network.

At the same time, construction continued on several new railway lines aimed at improving both national and cross-border connectivity. These include the Moyynty–Kyzylzhar line (323 km), the Darbaza–Maktaaral line (157 km), and the Ayagoz–Bakhty line (297 km). Additionally, the 75 km Almaty railway bypass is nearing completion and is expected to redistribute transit flows away from the city, reduce congestion, and improve both environmental and transport conditions in Almaty.

Significant investment in rolling stock was another highlight of the year. Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) signed a $4.2 billion agreement with U.S.-based Wabtec for the supply of 300 TE33AT diesel locomotives, including a 15-year service agreement covering both new and existing locomotives.

In April 2025, the Ministry of Transport announced a planned contract with Alstom for 205 six-axle KZ6A electric locomotives, with deliveries scheduled between 2029 and 2036. May 2025 saw the opening of Alstom’s first service depot in Shu, servicing KZ4 and KZ8 electric locomotives.

In December 2025, Stadler Kazakhstan unveiled the first images of a new economy-class railway carriage. The first domestically produced railcars are expected to be delivered to Kazakhstan’s Passenger Transportation Company by the end of 2025, with deployment on routes in 2026. Stadler will maintain the fleet for 20 years, and the total order includes 557 carriages by 2030.

Furthermore, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Georgia agreed on a single long-term tariff for freight along the Middle Corridor, coupled with plans for joint modernization of port, railway, and logistics infrastructure, digitalization of operations, and elimination of bottlenecks.

2. Road Transport

The road sector also saw major developments in 2025. According to the Ministry of Transport, 13,000 km of roads were repaired or reconstructed during the year, reflecting a sustained government effort to modernize national and cross-border infrastructure.

Among the key projects, the Aktobe-Karabutak-Ulgaysyn road completed its first reconstruction stage (28 km, km 791–819), opening to traffic on two lanes. This corridor links western and central Kazakhstan and provides access to international routes toward Russia.

In November 2025, the Kyzylorda–Zhezkazgan section (216 km) was reopened, with 192 km fully reconstructed and 24 km subject to medium repair. Although full commissioning was initially planned for 2027, KazAvtoZhol intends to complete it by the end of 2026.

Progress was also recorded in eastern Kazakhstan, where the Kalbatau-Maikapshagay road (415 km) was opened in Abai Region. On 14 November, the final 42 km section of the Uzyngash-Otar road was inaugurated in Almaty Region, completing a fully four-lane corridor between Almaty and Shymkent. In parallel, cross-border infrastructure improved with two modernized checkpoints: Kazygurt (Uzbekistan border) and Temir-Baba (Turkmenistan border).

These developments improve regional connectivity, enhance road safety, shorten travel times, and support Kazakhstan’s position in international trade routes. The Ministry of Transport confirmed that in the coming year, large-scale medium repair of 10,000 km of republican roads will continue, alongside other projects, including a new bridge over the Irtysh River.

3. Ports and Maritime Transport

In 2025, Kazakhstan also made significant strides in developing its port infrastructure. A major milestone was the completion of the Container Hub at Aktau Port, the largest container hub in the Caspian Sea, commissioned ahead of schedule. The project was implemented by JSC NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (through its subsidiary JSC KTZ Express) in partnership with the port of Lianyungang (PRC) and JSC NC Aktau International Sea Trade Port.

The new hub is set to expand transit opportunities and strengthen Kazakhstan’s position as a key link on major international routes, including East-West and North-South corridors. The opening of the hub was highlighted by the arrival of the 100,000th container from China via the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route. The general contractor for the project was the China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) consortium, one of the largest infrastructure developers in China.

At the same time, the ERSAI Industrial Port launched a major dredging project at Kuryk Port, aimed at increasing water depth to 5 meters to ensure year-round navigation. The project involves the removal of 1 million cubic meters of soil and is scheduled for January-June 2026.

Developing port infrastructure is increasingly important, especially as the Caspian Sea water levels continue to decline, which prevents larger vessels from fully loading and navigating certain ports. Expanding Kazakhstan’s port capacity is therefore critical for maintaining smooth freight flows along the Middle Corridor, supporting year-round operations, and enhancing the country’s maritime logistics capabilities. These efforts ensure Kazakhstan can meet growing regional and international trade demands despite natural challenges.

4. Aviation Transport

In 2025, Kazakhstan’s aviation sector experienced remarkable growth, characterized by the development of new airports, significant infrastructure upgrades, and an expanded international flight network. Notably, the country achieved a compliance rate of 95.7% with ICAO aviation security standards, placing it among the top performers in the CIS and Eurasian regions.

Key infrastructure initiatives included the construction of three new airports in resort areas, Zaysan, Katon-Karagay, and Kenderli, alongside extensive renovations at Pavlodar, Balkhash, and Arkalyk airports. These upgrades were designed to enhance operational capacity and improve the quality of passenger services. Additionally, major capital repairs were completed at Aktau Airport, including the resurfacing of the runway, taxiways, and apron, further strengthening the airport’s infrastructure.

In June 2025, the Kazakh government formalized an agreement with the Kazakh-German joint venture Skyhansa to develop a cargo and passenger airport within the Khorgos - Eastern Gate Special Economic Zone (SEZ). The project, with a total investment of 250 billion tenge ($486.3 million), will be executed in three phases, adhering to ICAO standards. A notable aspect of the project is its commitment to utilizing predominantly domestic resources, with 90% of the workforce expected to be Kazakh citizens. The first phase of construction is slated for completion by 2027.

In 2025, Kazakhstan witnessed a significant expansion of its air connectivity. SCAT Airlines inaugurated direct flights to several major destinations, including Shanghai, Seoul, Cairo, Munich, Budapest, and Bangkok (with a direct route from Shymkent to Bangkok). Additionally, the airline launched its inaugural direct flight from Shymkent to Tbilisi. Meanwhile, Air Astana introduced new international routes, connecting Atyrau to Baku and Almaty to Frankfurt, while Qazaq Air (Vietjet Qazaqstan) expanded its network with new international services from Astana to Bishkek and Samarkand.

In November 2025, Air Astana signed a landmark agreement with Boeing for the acquisition of up to 15 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners. This agreement builds upon a prior contract for three additional Boeing 787-9 aircraft, scheduled for delivery between 2026 and 2027. Following this new order, Air Astana’s fleet will grow to a total of 18 Boeing 787-9s, with deliveries expected between 2032 and 2035. The combined value of the 18 Dreamliners, including engines, is projected at $7 billion.

2025 marked a transformative year for Kazakhstan’s transport sector, with substantial upgrades across railways, road networks, ports, and aviation. These advancements have positioned Kazakhstan as a critical hub for trade and transit across Eurasia, enhancing both domestic and international connectivity.

These strategic investments are driving improvements in operational efficiency, reducing both travel and shipping times, and fostering stronger trade relations with neighboring countries and beyond. Notably, the modernization of Kazakhstan's ports, including the dredging initiative at Kuryk, is vital, particularly as the declining Caspian Sea levels pose significant challenges to regional navigation.