Uzbekneftegaz and Chinese companies discuss prospects for cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 3. The Chairman of the Management Board of Uzbekneftegaz JSC held talks with representatives of a number of leading companies in the oil and gas industry of the People's Republic of China, including GR Xibu Buling Engineering Company, China 3 National Logging, Great Wall Drilling Company, and the New Silk Road Oil and Gas joint venture, Trend reports.

The current state of cooperation and prospects for its further development in the field of geological exploration, as well as hydrocarbon exploration and production in 2026, were discussed during the meeting.

The parties paid special attention to the implementation of modern technological solutions aimed at increasing the efficiency of geological exploration and drilling operations, as well as the possibilities of implementing investment and production projects with the participation of Chinese service companies within the Uzbekneftegaz JSC system.

The Chairman of the Management Board noted the company's openness to cooperation with qualified contractors, emphasizing that collaboration will be based on the presentation of competitive technical and economic proposals that meet established requirements and international standards.

Following the talks, the parties confirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening business contacts, continuing constructive dialogue, and gradually developing cooperation in priority areas.