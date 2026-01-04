Trump warns Venezuela’s interim president of “very big price” for not cooperating with US

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4. If Venezuela's interim president, Delcy Rodriguez, does not cooperate with the United States, she will pay a "very big price," US President Donald Trump said in an interview with The Atlantic, Trend reports.

"If she doesn’t do what’s right, she is going to pay a very big price, probably bigger than Maduro," Tramp said.

Earlier U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife have been captured and flown out of the country.

He noted that the United States successfully carried out a large-scale operation against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolás Maduro.

“This operation was done in conjunction with US law enforcement. The details to follow. There will be a news conference today at Mar-a-Lago. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” he added.