Turkmenistan Airlines to add extra flight to Abu Dhabi

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 2. Turkmenistan’s national air carrier will introduce an additional weekly flight on the Ashgabat-Abu Dhabi-Ashgabat route starting from January 4, 2026, Trend reports via the Government of Turkmenistan.

Flights to the capital of the United Arab Emirates will now operate twice a week, on Fridays and Sundays.

The expansion of air services with the UAE forms part of Ashgabat’s broader strategy to strengthen its role as an international transit hub. As part of this effort, the airline launched its first direct scheduled flight connecting Turkmenistan with Seoul, the capital of South Korea, in July last year.

