Venezuela's Caracas rocks with series of explosions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3.​ Early Saturday, residents of Caracas, the capital of Venezuela, reported loud explosions, the sounds of low-flying aircraft, and at least one column of smoke, Trend reports.

Eyewitnesses said power outages were observed in the southern part of the city, near a major military base. The cause of the explosions has not been disclosed, and no official comments have been issued by the Venezuelan government, the Pentagon, or the White House.

The explosions come amid warnings from U.S. President Donald Trump, who deployed a naval task force to the Caribbean region and has not ruled out potential ground strikes against Venezuela. On Monday, Trump stated that the U.S. had targeted a pier allegedly used by Venezuelan drug ships.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro neither confirmed nor denied the Monday strike but stated on Thursday that he is ready to cooperate with Washington. The Trump administration has accused Maduro of leading a drug cartel and combating drug smuggling, while Maduro rejects all allegations, claiming the United States is attempting to remove him due to Venezuela’s status as home to the world’s largest known oil reserves.

