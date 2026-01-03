U.S. to maintain presence in Venezuela until proper transition of power - Trump

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3. The U.S. is going to stay in Venezuela until a proper transition can take place, said U.S. President Donald Trump during today's press conference, Trend reports.

"Not one piece of military equipment was lost, not one service member was killed. The United States military is the strongest and most fearsome military on the planet by far with capabilities and skills our enemies can scarcely begin to imagine. We have the best equipment anywhere in the world," he said.

Trump emphasized that the U.S. is going to run Venezuela until there is an opportunity to do a safe, proper, and judicious transition.

"We don't want to be involved with having somebody else get in and we have the same situation that we had for the last long period of years. We are going to run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper, and judicious transition. And it has to be judicious because that's what we're all about. We want peace, liberty, and justice for the great people of Venezuela, and that includes many from Venezuela that are now living in the United States and want to go back to their country. It's their homeland. We can't take a chance that somebody else takes over Venezuela that doesn't have the good of the Venezuelan people in mind. We've had decades of that. We're not going to let that happen. We're there now. We're going to stay until such time as the proper transition can take place," President of the U.S. added.