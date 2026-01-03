U.S. Attorney General announces charges against Maduro and his wife

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3. Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, have been indicted in the Southern District of New York, the U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi wrote on her X account, Trend reports.

"Nicolas Maduro has been charged with Narco-Terrorism Conspiracy, Cocaine Importation Conspiracy, Possession of Machineguns and Destructive Devices, and Conspiracy to Possess Machineguns and Destructive Devices against the United States," Bondi said.

"They will soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts," she added.

Bondi also expressed gratitude to President Donald Trump and the U.S. military.

"On behalf of the entire U.S. DOJ, I would like to thank President Trump for having the courage to demand accountability on behalf of the American People, and a huge thank you to our brave military who conducted the incredible and highly successful mission to capture these two alleged international narco traffickers," Bondi emphasized.

Earlier U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife have been captured and flown out of the country.

He noted that the United States successfully carried out a large-scale operation against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolás Maduro.

“This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. law enforcement. The details to follow. There will be a news conference today at Mar-a-Lago. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” he added.