EU follows situation in Venezuela - Ursula von der Leyen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3. Following very closely the situation in Venezuela, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote on her X account, Trend reports.

"We stand by the people of Venezuela and support a peaceful and democratic transition," von der Leyen said.

She emphasized that any solution must respect international law and the UN Charter.

"With HRVP Kaja Kallas and in coordination with EU Member States, we are making sure that EU citizens in the country can count on our full support," she councluded.