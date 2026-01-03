Venezuelan MFA responds to ongoing situations with official statement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3.​ The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Venezuela has issued a statement addressing the current situation in the country, Trend reports.

Early Saturday, residents of Caracas, the capital of Venezuela, reported loud explosions, the sounds of low-flying aircraft, and at least one column of smoke. Eyewitnesses said power outages were observed in the southern part of the city, near a major military base.

"The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela rejects, condemns, and denounces before the international community the extremely grave military aggression carried out by the current Government of the United States of America against Venezuelan territory and population, targeting civilian and military locations in the city of Caracas, the capital of the Republic, and the states of Miranda, Aragua, and La Guaira.

This act constitutes a flagrant violation of the Charter of the United Nations, particularly Articles 1 and 2, which enshrine respect for sovereignty, the legal equality of States, and the prohibition of the use of force. Such aggression threatens international peace and stability, specifically in Latin America and the Caribbean, and places the lives of millions of people at serious risk," the statement said.

The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry stated that the objective of this attack is none other than to seize Venezuela’s strategic resources, particularly its oil and minerals, in an attempt to forcibly break the Nation’s political independence.

"They will not succeed. After more than two hundred years of independence, the people and their legitimate Government remain steadfast in defense of sovereignty and of the inalienable right to decide their own destiny. The attempt to impose a colonial war to destroy the republican form of government and force a 'regime change,' in alliance with the fascist oligarchy, will fail as all previous attempts have failed.

The Bolivarian Government calls upon all social and political forces of the country to activate mobilization plans and repudiate this imperialist attack.

The people of Venezuela and their Bolivarian National Armed Force, in perfect popular–military–police fusion, are deployed to guarantee sovereignty and peace," the ministry said.