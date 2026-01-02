Canada elevates remittances to Azerbaijan in 9M2025
In the first three quarters of 2025, the money flow from Azerbaijan to Canada hit $6.9 million, taking a hit of 8.5% compared to the year before. Canada's slice of the pie in total remittances sent abroad from Azerbaijan was a modest 1.9%. In the meantime, the flow of remittances from Canada to Azerbaijan saw a healthy uptick of 11.3%, hitting the sweet spot at $3.9 million.
