Canada elevates remittances to Azerbaijan in 9M2025

In the first three quarters of 2025, the money flow from Azerbaijan to Canada hit $6.9 million, taking a hit of 8.5% compared to the year before. Canada's slice of the pie in total remittances sent abroad from Azerbaijan was a modest 1.9%. In the meantime, the flow of remittances from Canada to Azerbaijan saw a healthy uptick of 11.3%, hitting the sweet spot at $3.9 million.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register