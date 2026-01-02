Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Cryptocurrency marketplace releases its up-to-date figures

Economy Materials 2 January 2026 12:02 (UTC +04:00)
Cryptocurrency marketplace releases its up-to-date figures

Follow Trend on

Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 2. The latest data on cryptocurrency market prices has been published, Trend reports via the global cryptocurrency exchange.

The price of Bitcoin, considered the most expensive cryptocurrency, has grown by 1.53% over the past week to $88,958.

The price of Ethereum has risen by 1.73% over the past week to $3,028.

Changes in cryptocurrency prices over the past 24 hours:

Name

Cost

Change over the last week, %

Bitcoin

$88,958

+1.53

Ethereum

$3.028

+1.73

Tether USDt

$0.9990

0.00

XRP

$1.8766

+1.74

Solana

$127.287

+1.98

BNB

$866.20

+0.78

USDC

$1.0009

-0.03

Dogecoin

0.128549

+8.56

Cardano

$0.358

+6.39

Hyperliquid

$24.6313

-4.16

Chainlink

$12.95

+6.26

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more