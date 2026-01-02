Cryptocurrency marketplace releases its up-to-date figures

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 2. The latest data on cryptocurrency market prices has been published, Trend reports via the global cryptocurrency exchange.

The price of Bitcoin, considered the most expensive cryptocurrency, has grown by 1.53% over the past week to $88,958.

The price of Ethereum has risen by 1.73% over the past week to $3,028.

Changes in cryptocurrency prices over the past 24 hours:

Name Cost Change over the last week, % Bitcoin $88,958 +1.53 Ethereum $3.028 +1.73 Tether USDt $0.9990 0.00 XRP $1.8766 +1.74 Solana $127.287 +1.98 BNB $866.20 +0.78 USDC $1.0009 -0.03 Dogecoin 0.128549 +8.56 Cardano $0.358 +6.39 Hyperliquid $24.6313 -4.16 Chainlink $12.95 +6.26

