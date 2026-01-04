Iran stresses strengthening ties with Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4. Iran considers it important to strengthen mutual understanding with Georgia in the political, cultural, economic, trade, transit, and tourism spheres, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi stated on Sunday in Tehran during a meeting with Iran’s new ambassador to Georgia, Seyed Ali Mojani, Trend reports.

Araghchi noted that relations between Iran and Georgia are rooted in close historical ties between the two countries.

During the meeting, Ambassador Seyed Ali Mojani outlined his plans to further develop bilateral relations between Tehran and Tbilisi and to expand cooperation in various fields.