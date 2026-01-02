Turkmenistan’s e-commerce and digital finance revenues to rise by 2027

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 2. The revenue of Turkmenistan’s e-commerce sector is projected to grow by over 180% in 2027 compared to 2022 figures.

Data obtained by Trend from the Asian Development Bank’s latest report on Central Asia show that revenues from financial technologies in Turkmenistan totaled $297 million in 2022 and are projected to reach $543 million by 2027. The data indicate that the country ranked fourth among the five Central Asian states in 2022 and is expected to retain this position by 2027.

Earlier, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov approved the Concept for the Development of the Digital Economy in Turkmenistan for 2026-2028, which outlines a roadmap for accelerating the country’s digital transformation and enhancing its global competitiveness. The strategy envisions large-scale modernization across all sectors through the introduction of advanced technologies and digital systems. It focuses on strengthening digital infrastructure, expanding the e-government framework, supporting innovation, and integrating international best practices, with particular emphasis on developing digital education, healthcare, science, and financial technologies.