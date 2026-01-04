Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Unjust Section 907 of Freedom Support Act does not correspond to essence of current development of relations between Azerbaijan and U.S. - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 4 January 2026 20:23 (UTC +04:00)
Unjust Section 907 of Freedom Support Act does not correspond to essence of current development of relations between Azerbaijan and U.S. - President Ilham Aliyev

Follow Trend on

Farid Zohrabov
Farid Zohrabov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4. The unjust Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act does not correspond to the essence of the current development of relations between Azerbaijan and the U.S., President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said while receiving the US delegation on January 4, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev hailed the decision by U.S. President Donald Trump to suspend the enforcement of Section 907, expressing hope that members of Congress would continue their efforts to completely abolish it.

Latest

Latest

Read more