Azerbaijan expands list of goods exempt from customs duties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 2. The list of goods exempt from customs duties in Azerbaijan has been expanded, Trend reports.

This issue has been reflected in the law on amendments to the Tax Code, approved by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

Under the new provisions, the import of all types of equipment and technical means used for defense and national security purposes, as well as their spare parts, specialized software, weapons, and ammunition, is exempt from customs duties. The exemption applies on the basis of a supporting document issued by the relevant executive authority (organization) and the Prosecutor General’s Office.

These amendments came into effect on January 1, 2026.