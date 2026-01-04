United States lifts airspace restrictions over Caribbean

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4. The United States has lifted restrictions on the use of airspace over the Caribbean region, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy announced on his X social media account, Trend reports.

According to the information, restrictions on flights by American airlines in the airspace of the Caribbean Sea for flights to Venezuela have been completely removed.

The implementation of the restrictions was related to the large-scale operation of the United States against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolás Maduro.

Earlier U.S. President Donald Trump announced that as a result of this operation Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife have been captured and flown out of the country.