Azerbaijan tallies loan investments in nation's households by December 2025
As of December 1, 2025, Azerbaijani banks and non-bank financial institutions lent 18.7 billion manat ($11 billion) to local households. This marks a 0.7% increase from the previous month and an 11.3% rise compared to last year, according to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.
