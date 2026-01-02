Azerbaijan tallies loan investments in nation's households by December 2025

As of December 1, 2025, Azerbaijani banks and non-bank financial institutions lent 18.7 billion manat ($11 billion) to local households. This marks a 0.7% increase from the previous month and an 11.3% rise compared to last year, according to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

