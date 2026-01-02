Kazakhstan's money transfers to Georgia decline in Nov. 2025
In November 2025, Kazakhstan sent fewer money transfers to Georgia, with both the number and total value decreasing compared to October.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy