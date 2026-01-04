Iran launches government support program to ensure food security

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4. Iran has launched a 15-point comprehensive government support program aimed at ensuring food security, improving living conditions, and strengthening economic stability amid ongoing pressure, Trend reports, citing the Iranian presidential administration.

A videoconference dedicated to the program was held today with the participation of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani, cabinet of ministers, representatives of relevant agencies, and provincial governors.

During the first phase of the implementation, 80 million Iranian citizens will receive cash payments over a four-month period for the sale of goods worth 10 million rials, or approximately $13.

Speaking at the meeting, President Masoud Pezeshkian stressed the importance of close oversight of the program’s implementation and underlined the need to promptly address any potential problems. He announced that a special working committee, headed by the Central Bank of Iran, will be set up to continuously monitor the execution of the program.

The president noted that the government’s task is not only to maintain cash subsidies for the population, but also to ensure their direct and targeted delivery.

In the coming months, the government’s economic priorities under the program will focus on ensuring market stability, strengthening domestic production, increasing citizens’ purchasing power, and exercising strict control over food supplies.