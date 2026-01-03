U.S. to be actively involved in Venezuela’s oil sector – Trump

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
World Materials 3 January 2026 19:07 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: AZERTAC

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3. The United States intends to take part in resolving the issue of Venezuela’s future, U.S. President Donald Trump said on the air of Fox News, Trend reports.

He also noted that the United States will be actively involved in the country’s oil sector.

The American leader emphasized that the United States was ready for a second wave of strikes against Venezuela, but there was no need for it.

In addition, Trump said that he spoke with President Nicolas Maduro a week ago and urged him to surrender voluntarily, but he was not ready to do so.

