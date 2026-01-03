China to remain world’s second-largest economy through 2040 - CEBR
Analysts highlight that the labor market has remained broadly stable despite the transition, with the surveyed urban unemployment rate estimated at 5.2% as of late 2025. This stability is supported by a growing services sector, which now accounts for nearly 60% of total value added in the economy.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy