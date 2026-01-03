Venezuelan VP pushes for concrete proof on Maduro’s status

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3.​ Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez stated that the government is unaware of the whereabouts of President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores, Trend reports.

Rodríguez added that authorities have demanded "immediate proof that they are alive."

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife had been arrested and flown out of the country.

He noted that the U.S. had successfully carried out a large-scale operation against Venezuela and its leader, President Maduro.

“This operation was done in conjunction with US law enforcement. The details to follow. There will be a news conference today at Mar-a-Lago. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” the post reads.

