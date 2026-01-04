Azerbaijan to build channel and retaining wall for rainwater in Lachin's Baylik village

The Social Development Fund of Azerbaijan's State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons has announced a tender for building a concrete channel and retaining wall for rainwater management in Baylik village, Lachin district. The participation fee is 600 manat ($350), with proposals due by 15:00 (GMT+4) on February 3, 2026.

