UN SecGen expresses concern over sharp escalation of situation in Venezuela

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3. UN Secretary-General António Guterres is deeply concerned about the sharp escalation of the situation in Venezuela, Trend reports.

"Regardless of the situation in Venezuela, these events create a dangerous precedent. The Secretary-General reiterates the importance of strict adherence by all parties to international law, including the UN Charter. He is deeply concerned that international law has not been respected," António Guterres's spokesperson stated.

The UN also called on all parties to the conflict in Venezuela to engage in a comprehensive dialogue with full respect for human rights and the rule of law.