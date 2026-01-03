UK to lead black box probe in crash involving Libya’s top general

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3. An agreement has been reached on analyzing the flight recorder (black box) of the aircraft carrying Libyan Chief of General Staff Mohammed Ali Ahmed al-Haddad in the United Kingdom, said Libyan Transport Minister Mohamed Al-Shahoubi.

The minister noted that earlier, it was proposed to conduct an investigation of the flight recorder in Germany with the participation of French specialists. However, according to the Chicago Convention, the analysis of the flight recorder must be carried out on the territory of a neutral state.

Ten people, including General Mohammed Ali Ahmed al-Haddad, were dead in the plane crash in Ankara last month.