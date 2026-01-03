Azerbaijan's national currency loans outpace foreign lending in Dec. 2025
New lending by Azerbaijani credit institutions totaled about 2.7 billion manat as of early December, with loans issued in the national currency accounting for roughly 2.4 billion manat and overwhelmingly dominating the market.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy