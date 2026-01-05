Uzbekistan's foreign trade flourishes with major export gains

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 5. Uzbekistan's foreign trade exports reached $30.9 billion in the period from January through November 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the National Statistics Committee show an increase of 26.2 % compared to the same period last year.

Data from the Committee show that the top export destinations for Uzbek goods during the reporting period were as follows (values rounded):

• Russian Federation — $4.0 billion

• China — $1.9 billion

• Afghanistan — $1.3 billion

• Kazakhstan — $1.3 billion

• Türkiye — $1.0 billion

• France — $775.8 million

• United Arab Emirates — $642.7 million

• Kyrgyzstan — $560.4 million

• Tajikistan — $531.8 million

• Pakistan — $321.8 million

Exports to other countries amounted to $18.5 billion over the same period.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan’s foreign trade turnover reached $72.8 billion from January through November 2025.