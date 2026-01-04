Azerbaijan's Azerenergy OJSC to procure certification, control audit services via tender
Azerenergy Open Joint Stock Company (OJSC) of Azerbaijan has announced a tender for certification and control audit services per ISO 45001 and ISO 50001 standards. The participation fee is 250 manat ($147), with bids due by 10:00 (GMT+4) on January 30, 2026.
