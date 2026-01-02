Azerbaijan extends VAT exemption for shipbuilding and repair imports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 2. The import of all types of goods by shipbuilding and ship repair enterprises for operational purposes will be exempt from value-added tax (VAT) for a period of three years starting from May 1, 2026, Trend reports.

The provision is reflected in amendments to the Tax Code approved by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. The exemption will apply on the basis of a supporting document issued by the body (organization) designated by the relevant executive authority.

According to the information, the same VAT exemption had been in effect since May 1, 2016, and was due to expire on May 1, 2026.

The amendments to the Tax Code entered into force on January 1, 2026.