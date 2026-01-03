Venezuela rolls out sweeping defense system across country

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3. Venezuelan authorities have ordered the deployment of a comprehensive defense system throughout the country, Trend reports via the country's Foreign Ministry.

"An order has also been given for the immediate deployment of the National Integrated Defense Command and integrated defense management bodies in all states and municipalities of the country. In strict accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter, Venezuela reserves the right to exercise legitimate self-defense to protect its people, territory, and independence. We call on the peoples and governments of Latin America, the Caribbean, and the entire world to show active solidarity in the face of this imperialist aggression," the statement reads.

In the early hours of Saturday, residents of the Venezuelan capital Caracas reported loud explosions, the sound of planes flying overhead, and at least one column of smoke.

According to eyewitnesses, there were power outages in the southern part of the city, near a large military base.

In a statement, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry accused the United States of carrying out the attacks.