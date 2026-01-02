Azerbaijan warns Caspian Sea ships about upcoming storms

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 2. The Vessel Traffic Control Center of the State Maritime and Port Agency of Azerbaijan has warned vessels of increasing winds, a source in the agency told Trend.

According to the warning, northwesterly and northerly winds observed in the Caspian Sea are expected to grow to 18-23 m/s, reaching 25-28 m/s in some places, and up to 30 m/s in the open sea.

Wave heights are expected to reach 2-3 m, and then 3-5 m.

