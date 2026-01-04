Iran's South Pars Gas Company records strong output at 12th processing plant in 9M2025
Iran’s South Pars Gas Company reported strong output from its 12th processing plant, producing over 9.8 billion cubic meters of gas and significant volumes of ethane, sulfur, and gas condensate during the first nine months of the Iranian year.
