EU closely monitors situation in Venezuela - Kaja Kallas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3. The EU is closely monitoring the situation in Venezuela, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas wrote on her X account, Trend reports.

"I have spoken with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and our Ambassador in Caracas. The EU is closely monitoring the situation in Venezuela," Kallas said.

Kallas emphasized that the EU has repeatedly stated that President Maduro lacks legitimacy and has defended a peaceful transition.

"Under all circumstances, the principles of international law and the UN Charter must be respected. The safety of EU citizens in the country is our top priority," she added.

Earlier U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife have been captured and flown out of the country.

He noted that the United States successfully carried out a large-scale operation against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolás Maduro.

“This operation was done in conjunction with US law enforcement. The details to follow. There will be a news conference today at Mar-a-Lago. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” he added.