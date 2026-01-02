MasterCard sees growth in Kazakhstan's payment card market

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 2. The total number of MasterCard cards in circulation in Kazakhstan reached 14.72 million by December 1, 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the National Bank of Kazakhstan reveals that the figure rose by 12.14% compared to 13.13 million cards in December 2024.

The most notable growth occurred in the credit card segment, which skyrocketed by 341%, rising from 131,300 to 579,500 cards. MasterCard debit cards also saw an increase of 8.97%, totaling 13.99 million.

However, despite the rise in total cards, the number of active MasterCard units saw a slight decrease of 5.54%, falling to 3.24 million from 3.43 million a year prior.

Meanwhile, the total number of payment cards in circulation in Kazakhstan reached 84.38 million as of December 1, 2025, which is a 4.88% increase from 80.46 million on the same date in 2024.

As of December 1, 2025, the issuance of payment cards in Kazakhstan was carried out by 17 banks and the Kazpost company.