Turkmenbashi oil processing complex exceeds refining plan in 2025

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 2. The Turkmenbashi Oil Processing Complex exceeded its oil refining plan by 6.7% during 2025, Trend reports via the Government of Turkmenistan.

The industrial facility, which operates under the State Concern Turkmennebit, processed more than 4.5 million tons of crude oil over the year. The complex is one of the largest industrial enterprises in the country.

During the reporting period, the plant achieved strong production results across a wide range of petroleum products, including gasoline, kerosene, diesel fuel, fuel oil, lubricants, petroleum bitumen, polypropylene, and liquefied gas.

Earlier, at a meeting of Turkmenistan’s Cabinet of Ministers, it was announced that the State Concern Turkmennebit exceeded its production plan for the first 11 months of 2025 by 9%. Oil refineries fulfilled 108.8% of their processing targets, producing 109.1% of the planned gasoline output and 101.4% of diesel fuel. Natural and associated gas production reached 101.6% of the plan, while liquefied gas output amounted to 101%.