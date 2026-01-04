Switzerland declares National Day of Mourning after Crans-Montana tragedy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4. January 9 has been declared a National Day of Mourning in Switzerland following the tragedy at a bar in the resort town of Crans-Montana, Trend reports.

The announcement was made by President of the Swiss Confederation and Minister of Economy Guy Parmelin.

He said the decision was taken in response to the deaths of 40 people in a bar fire, noting that a national day of mourning will be observed across the country.

According to available information, the funeral ceremony will begin in Crans-Montana at 2:00 PM. At that time, church bells will ring in all Swiss churches, and a minute of silence will be held in memory of the victims.

Guy Parmelin also stated that he will personally attend the funeral ceremony.