Turkish MFA issues statement regarding situation in Venezuela

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3. Ankara is closely monitoring the situation in Venezuela, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

“We are closely following the latest developments in Venezuela. Türkiye attaches importance to the stability of Venezuela and the well-being of the Venezuelan people,” the statement said.

The ministry called on all sides to exercise restraint so that the current situation does not lead to negative consequences for regional and international security.

“We are ready to provide any constructive assistance in resolving the crisis in Venezuela within the framework of international law. Our Embassy in Caracas is maintaining continuous contact and the necessary coordination with Turkish citizens in Venezuela,” the ministry added.